The search for magic bullet for a non-violent election

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | As the country prepares for next year’s general elections, there have been calls for early prevention and detection to curb violence.

As some were hoping that this time around it would be a more peaceful, free, fairer and more credible, reference to the proceedings in the recent Kawempe North by-election forced some to downgrade their expectations.

The Kawempe by-election was characterized by reports of brutality by security operatives on voters and journalists, destruction of electoral materials, among others and consequently the cancelation of the poll results brought back memories of previous general elections, and fears about 2026.

This should not be, according to religious, cultural and political leaders and the academia.

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) believes that something can be done early to prevent or mitigate the effects of non-peaceful elections in 2026.

At the National Conference on Early Warning Mechanisms tor the 2026 Elections called by the UHRC, Mariam Wangadya, the Chairperson, said that acting after violence has happened is too late because lives have already been lost.

“Spotting early signs like hate speech is critical because peace depends on what we do before things escalate,” she said, warning against misuse of social media.

The theme of the conference, “Mitigating Electoral Risks through Timely Action and Collaboration”, aimed at fostering dialogue and enhancing institutional preparedness, coordination, and joint action by state and non-state actors.

“Elections are more than ballots, they reflect who we are,” Wangadya said, adding, “Elections are not just about votes, they are also about dignity, trust and a test of how far we have come as a country”.

By nature, elections not only cause disruption but also lead to conflicts, carrying risks from disruption to potential conflict, which calls for preparedness and restraint, according to her.

However, she said this, should now be an excuse for violation of human rights.

“Human rights don’t go on holiday during elections,” she said, calling for security interventions that protect, not punish civilians.

However, it was noted, that a free and fair election can only be in an environment that guarantees justice.

“2026 must be safeguarded with foresight not force. Peace can’t be sustained unless there is justice,” she said and emphasized how important it was to exercise restraint and justice by the supporters, the military, voters, campaigners or even the Electoral Commission. Noting that no single actor can ensure peace during elections, she urged the EC to ensure transparency, credibility and timely delivery of information, while security should be lawful and impartial when handling individuals and situations.

The Chairperson also challenged the media to desist from and fight misinformation, while civil society and human rights defenders must monitor, report and support those at risk.

She implored religious leaders to speak peace and offer encouragement to the public, as their primary role in the election processes.

In his keynote, Dr Daniel Ruhweza, a Makerere University economics and public policy lecturer, emphasized the need to prevent or minimise violence during the elections.

“Early warning is about listening before we break down,” he said, underlining the value of paying attention to early signals before conflict breaks out.

He said it was important to note causes and effects of public disinterest in election which could be a sign of loss of confidence in the processes or the outcome.

“When citizens skip elections, it may signal disengagement, marginalization, or doubt that their voice counts,” Ruhweza said, adding that low voter turnout may not always result from apathy, but can be a warning sign.

“Disengagement and distrust need urgent attention in early warning efforts. Voter turnout mirrors our democracy” he adds.

Recent general elections have registered fluctuating turn-up rates, with 69 percent in 2006, 59.3 percent in 2011 and 67.6 percent in 2016, while 2021 returned a 57.2 percent , the lowest ever.

Ruhweza said that Uganda’s constitution and legal framework provided a solid foundation for the promotion of democratic governance, human rights and electoral integrity, but that for this to work, there is need to plan before each election.

“We should work to ensure a Uganda where elections do not trigger fear but inspire confidence, and to build an Uganda where political competition is not a battlefield but a contest of ideas.”

He hailed the growing impact of technology in elections including the ongoing digitisation of the electoral register, as influential in building democracy.

However, there is growing concern of misuse especially through social media hate speech and false information.

He said that instead, this was promoting volatility and uncertainty in the public during elections, while Artificial Intelligence was being used for diversionary purposes, all posing risks to harmony and democracy.

Ruhweza called for tolerance especially in a multiparty arrangement where divergent views are supposed to be part of the democratic process.

“Political pluralism is a platform for exchange of opinion and views. People should be given space to express their views even if they are divergent,” he said.

On their part, religious leaders pledges continued participation in the electoral process especially contributing to peace and the credibility of the results.

As leaders, they have a God given mandate to ensure that God’s people experience wholeness and to teach them that ethnic and religious differences are not a threat, according to Church of Uganda Archbishop Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu.

“Together as religious leaders, we have responded to natural challenges, from healthy crisis to elections by standing with one voice for peace and shared well-being,” he said.

He also called for unity regardless of the divergent political, religious, cultural and regional nature of Uganda.

“Unity doesn’t mean Uniformity, it means appreciating our diversity while embracing our common humanity,” he said, adding, “Forgiving, love, acceptance, among others, will ensure mitigation and prevention of violence. Coexistence, tolerance and cooperation are the determinants of peace, not just the absence of war”.

Imam Iddi Kasozi, who is also a lecturer at the Islamic University in Uganda, expressed doubt about a peaceful and credible election considering recent political events.

“When we see what’s going on internally in the various political institutions, it threatens the future and that’s why we’re saying that we have to play that role so that we can foster social unity and stability,” he said.

Unfortunately, he noted internal dysfunction in political institutions, which he called “a warning sign one we can’t ignore if we care about long-term stability”.

Kasozi wondered why the academia was increasingly getting silent about national issues, suggesting that it was a result of patriachism in Uganda’s politics.

“When a professional thinks of giving his view of what is happening, he remembers that he might lose out on an appointment. They are thinking about the next appointment or joining election,” he said, adding that the role of an academic is to “profess knowledge”.

Mwambutsya Ndebesa, a history lecturer, said electoral risks remained real, but preventable, and called for collaboration and a proactive strategy in securing peaceful elections.

According to him, lack of consensus about important electoral aspects is major cause of concern regarding trust and confidence in the elections.

These, he says, include the appointment of the EC by the president, electoral policing and security, among other.

He called for the “demilitarization of political competition”, saying that other forces can come in and mediate where there is a disagreement.

Col. Deo Karikona, Director of Ideological Development in the UPDF defended the involvement of the army in elections: ensuring a smooth process.

“Our main focus as the election security is to coordinate and manage all responses, information sharing, situation monitoring, decision making and operational planning including tactical execution,” Karikona said.

He added that security for the 2026 elections would rely on clear coordination, timely info sharing, joint decision-making, and tactical readiness.

However, Sarah Bireete, a human rights lawyer, insisted that the police, not army, should be more involved.

“There is need for intentional budget allocations to enable the Electoral Commission recruit enough Police Constables during elections, not the army.”

Bireete, the Executive Director, Centre for Constitutional Governance called for more clarity on the role of the UPDF, arguing that election management was not their core function.

“UPDF should maintain their role of protecting Ugandans’ property and our borders and leave the matters of elections for civilians to peacefully enjoy , without interference.”

The event was also attended by Buganda Kingdom Attorney General, Christopher Bwanika, who emphasized that cultural institutions had “a role and moral authority to deescalate tensions.”

He specifically called for focus on the younger persons, who not only dominated the demographics of the country, but were also becoming more energetic and influential in political processes.

“Cultural leaders have a role to play in civic education and peace messaging, in order to achieve stability and peace, we must all intentionally plan for the youth,” he said.

