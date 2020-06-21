Monday , June 22 2020
THE INDEPENDENT: Schools to open or not to open

The Independent June 21, 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Schools to open or not to open: COVID-19 Crisis exposes government weakness

THE LAST WORD
One year later: Reflections on the passage of an icon who did so much to shape who I am today

BUSINESS
Bad outlook for Kampala’s residential properties as rent falls: Rental offices are being re-occupied but landlords and occupiers will incur extra costs to meet health and safety measures

COMMENT
Returning to work after lockdown: Dealing with this is becoming the biggest employee relations challenge for people professionals and employer

ANALYSIS
Supporting children’s mental health during COVID-19: Psychologists and psychiatrists recommend ways to help them understand and cope

ENVIRONMENT
Godfathers, politics eating up wetlands: More warnings to encroachers, less action on `investors

COMMENT
Cleansing Uganda of ‘parasites’:  Has President Museveni finally discovered the corruption
antidote or merely been dragged into the fight?

ANALYSIS
How COVID-19 affects children: New study has lots of implications for authorities pondering decisions such as reopening schools

