THE INDEPENDENT: Schools to open or not to open

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Schools to open or not to open: COVID-19 Crisis exposes government weakness

THE LAST WORD

One year later: Reflections on the passage of an icon who did so much to shape who I am today

BUSINESS

Bad outlook for Kampala’s residential properties as rent falls: Rental offices are being re-occupied but landlords and occupiers will incur extra costs to meet health and safety measures

COMMENT

Returning to work after lockdown: Dealing with this is becoming the biggest employee relations challenge for people professionals and employer

ANALYSIS

Supporting children’s mental health during COVID-19: Psychologists and psychiatrists recommend ways to help them understand and cope

ENVIRONMENT

Godfathers, politics eating up wetlands: More warnings to encroachers, less action on `investors

COMMENT

Cleansing Uganda of ‘parasites’: Has President Museveni finally discovered the corruption

antidote or merely been dragged into the fight?

ANALYSIS

How COVID-19 affects children: New study has lots of implications for authorities pondering decisions such as reopening schools

