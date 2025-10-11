The Dealer-Centric Mindset: How partner understanding fuels growth

OPINION | Kopin Modi | When people think of sales leadership, they often imagine someone chasing targets, tracking margins, and closing deals. They picture numbers on a spreadsheet — and in manufacturing, success is frequently measured in tonnes moved or market share gained each quarter. Those metrics are important, but they represent outcomes, not the foundation.

True, sustainable growth is built on relationships — and in our business that means dealers.

Too often, sales leaders fall into the trap of viewing dealers as statistics. They enter meetings with a target in mind, focused only on securing the next sale. But here’s what I’ve learned time and again: when you show up only as a salesperson, you might walk away with a deal; when you show up as a partner, you build lasting value.

I often remind my team — don’t talk about sales until you’ve built a relationship. Once a dealer trusts you, sales will follow naturally. Strong businesses stem from strong relationships, not the reverse.

Dealers are the backbone of Uganda Baati’s distribution network — and the same holds true for any manufacturer. They represent our brands within communities and are often the first point of contact for anyone building a home.

Consider this: a company might reach a hundred dealers directly, but those dealers serve thousands of customers every day. For most builders or homeowners, it’s the dealer they trust who shapes their purchase decisions more than the brand name itself. Dealers are therefore both ambassadors and multipliers of our growth.

Dealers also serve as our most valuable source of market insight. They see competitor offers first, sense consumer shifts early, and often spot changes long before the data reflects them.

When dealers grow, so does our business. That’s why it’s crucial to introduce initiatives that make their work easier and more rewarding — from ensuring price stability and consistent product lines to offering logistical and marketing support.

This dealer-centric approach fosters resilience, loyalty, and shared purpose. Dealers don’t just stock our products — they carry our reputation. By empowering them, we strengthen the entire ecosystem.

Companies that fail to listen risk being left behind. Both customers and dealers expect progress — they seek partners who innovate, adapt, and collaborate.

The goal of true sales leadership is to build a culture that treats dealers as partners, values listening as much as speaking, and embraces innovation as an ongoing commitment.

The writer is the Head of Sales at Uganda Baati