Teargas rocks Luweero town after court fines 28 NUP supporters

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Anti-riot Policemen in Luweero Town on Monday fired teargas to block the National Unity Platform-NUP supporters from holding a procession after they were released.

On Monday evening 28 NUP supporters under the Freedom Bodas Association from Kamwokya a suburb in Kampala City appeared before Luweero Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe on charges of common nuisance after their arrest on Friday.

They were intercepted at a Police roadblock located Kiwumpa along Kampala-Gulu highway riding to Lusenke village in Luweero sub-county to attend the burial of a friend’s mother.

They include Sharif Walugembe, Abdul Kabuye, Peter Kawanga, Swaibu Muwanga, John Matovu, Nabakooza Shamim, Tasha Nakalema,Juliet Namusoke and Godfrey Ssenyonga.

Others were Muhammadi Kigundu, Martin Ntambi, Reagan Ssempijja, Paul Nsubuga, Denis Mukiibi, Ivan Kabuye and Swaibu Musoke among others all united under Freedom Bodas Association Kamwokya.

The Luweero Resident State Attorney Beatrice Alok Odong told the chief magistrate that on Friday along the Kampala-Gulu highway the accused persons committed an act of common nuisance after they engaged in hooting and rode motorcycles with full lights on during day time which paralyzed transport. Alok said that investigations in the case were still on-going.

The accused persons pleaded guilty of the offence and asked the Chief Magistrate Samuel Munobe to pardon them. Munobe fined them 50,000 shillings each and ordered that they are released.

The defence lawyer of the suspects Erasto Kibirango Erasto Kibirango of Wetaka and Kibirango Company Advocates said that although the charge sheet was defective, he advised them to plead guilty to save time as well as resources.

Kampala City Lord Councillor Ssegirinya Muhammadi and NUP district coordinators mobilized the money which they paid before the court released them.

Enock Muwanguzi the team leader and Tasha Nakalema who were among those released condemned their arrest saying it was politically motivated.

However, they vowed to continue supporting the regime change despite intimidation and arrests by Police.

After their release, the supporters started singing songs of freedom, mainly those used by members of the People Power pressure group as they rode and others drove in cars back to Kampala city in a procession.

However, Anti-riot Policemen responded by firing tear gas to disperse the procession and force them to leave Luweero town council.

