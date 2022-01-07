Tanzania’s parliament speaker resigns over national debt criticism

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | Xinhua | Tanzania’s parliament speaker Job Ndugai resigned on Thursday following a video clip in which he criticized the government’s borrowing trend, saying it was unhealthy.

In a statement released by parliament in the capital Dodoma, Ndugai said he has written a letter to the secretary general of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), notifying him about his resignation.

“My resignation is personal and is intended to protect the interests of my nation, government and my party,” Ndugai said in the statement.

On Monday, Ndugai made a public apology to President Samia Suluhu Hassan following claims he made earlier last week that Tanzania risked being auctioned due to rising national debt.

“If I have uttered any word to discourage the president in her efforts to rebuild the country, I apologize to her and to all Tanzanians in general,” he told a press conference.

On Tuesday, President Hassan dismissed critics of government borrowing, affirming her administration’s intent to source for more loans for infrastructure development.

She said concerns about the country’s burgeoning national debt were misplaced.

Ndugai was elected speaker of parliament on Nov. 17, 2015. Before his election, he was deputy speaker from 2010 to 2015.

Xinhua