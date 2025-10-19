Tanqueray to debut Showtime Daytime Series at Zara Gardens Hotel.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanqueray is stepping up Kampala’s daytime social scene with the launch of Showtime. This first-of-its-kind bi-monthly daytime culinary experience will bring to life masterful cocktail artistry, culinary creativity and high fashion into one luxury showstopping experience.

The first edition is slated for October 25th at the scenic Zara Gardens Hotel Rooftop which will serve as the home for this and upcoming editions for Showtime.

According to officials, Showtime is poised to bring to life the new global brand campaign- It’s Showtime, which is an extension of live magnificently. Through this campaign, Tanqueray will elevate everyday moments into extraordinary experiences by creating anticipation around something spectacular- the real star of the show.

This edition will be held under the theme- Made in Uganda to spotlight the richness and vibrant flavours of Ugandan staple dishes, blending our identity with culinary artistry and expression.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director at the exclusive menu tasting launch, Dianah Tinkamanyire, Head of IT at Uganda Breweries, shared the vision of the initiative saying, “Showtime is a strategic investment in Uganda’s premium lifestyle and creative economy. We are excited to launch this as a platform where talent and taste converge to celebrate culture and position Uganda on the global map of luxury.”

Echoing this sentiment, Nancy Nansikombi, Brand Manager for Tanqueray East Africa, emphasized the immersive nature of the experience, inviting guests to form a personal connection with every Tanqueray variant, from the crisp elegance of London Dry to the vibrant, zesty Sevilla notes and refined luxury of Tanqueray No. 10.

“With Showtime, we are reimaging daytime experiences in Kampala and championing a wholesome platform that seeks to celebrate the culinary mastery of Uganda, spotlight creatives within the creative industry, and create a series of unforgettable, luxurious moments that leave guests eagerly anticipating the next show”, she concluded.

She said the taste-driven experience will also connect with consumers through fashion and sustainable practices through partnership with Bold in Africa and Good Glass Ug who will showcase their in-house collections come the 25th.

“With its unmatched fusion of flavour, style, culture and sophistication, Showtime is taking centre stage as Kampala’s ultimate brunch experience and the new benchmark for luxury gatherings.Showtime is an exclusive experience with limited ticket sales. Look out for more details on the Tanqueray Africa page to join the club.”