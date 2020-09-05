Sylvia Rwabwogo, Aston Kajara defeated in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabarole Woman Member of Parliament Sylvia Rwabwogo has lost to Linda Irene Mugisa in the NRM party primaries for Fort Portal City.

According to the results released by Alice Nikirungi, the NRM registrar for city, at Kagote Seventh Day Adventist – SDA hall, Rwabwogo garnered 5,268 votes while Mugisa got 14,646 votes.

The other contestants in the race were Judith Mukidi who got 2,071 votes while Sylvia Kihunde got 594 votes.

In the 2016 general elections, Rwabwogo, a radio presenter then and district councilor defeated Victoria Rusoke.

Mugisa says that the win shows the trust that the people of Fort Portal have in her.

She says that she will use her knowledge and experience from working as a community development scientist to empower women and youth, and lobby for better roads, improved health care system and education standards in the area.

In the other results, Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda emerged winner defeating Akright Hussein and Newton Kiiza in the Fort Portal Central Division MP race.

Ruhunda scored 7,311 votes while Hussein got 1,695 and Kiiza walked away with 634.

In Fort Portal North Division, the Burahya County MP, Margaret Muhanga, defeated Solomon Ruhundwa and Steven Kaliba, the former Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister and Former Member of Parliament for Fort Portal Municipality.

Muhanga polled 6,061 and Ruhundwa 5,793 votes. Kaliba came last with 1,144 votes.

However, Ruhundwa says that he will contest as an independent candidate in the general elections next year.

In Burahya County, Kabarole district, the former Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Works, Engineer Charles Muganzi lost to the former MP Steven Kagwera. Kagwera got 21,174 votes and Muganzi 19,602.

In Mwenge South, Kyenjojo district, Aston Kajara lost to Donald Katalihwa who polled 29,785 votes against Kajara’s 10,049 votes. The other aspirants in the race were Vincent Mugisa, Kenneth Nyabwongo, David Kaganda and Bright John.

Speranza Baguma also lost her bid to defend the Kyenjojo district Woman Member of Parliament seat on the NRM ticket to Dr Faith Phillo Kuhinira, a newcomer in politics.

