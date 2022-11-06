SUMMARY: Gabriel sends Arsenal top as Newcastle move into third

✳ Chelsea 0 – 1 Arsenal

✳ Villa 3 – 1 Man United

✳ Southampton 1 – 4 Newcastle

✳ West Ham 1 – 2 Palace

✳ Tottenham 1 – 2 Liverpool

Gunners defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge while Miguel Almiron scores again and Liverpool beat Spurs

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Gabriel’s second-half goal sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chelsea.

After dominating for long periods of the contest, Arsenal claimed the decisive goal on 63 minutes when Chelsea failed to deal with Bukayo Sako’s corner and Gabriel had the last touch just before the ball crossed the line.

Mikel Arteta’s side, the only team to score in every Premier League match this season, are on 34 points having won six of their last seven league fixtures.

Chelsea, without a win in four Premier League matches, are seventh on 21 points.

Almiron scores again

Miguel Almiron was the inspiration as Newcastle United moved up to third place with a 4-1 victory that keeps Southampton in the bottom three.

Almiron fired Newcastle ahead on 35 minutes for his fourth goal in four matches. The Paraguay international is now only the second non-Englishman after Papiss Demba Cisse to achieve this feat.

Substitute Chris Wood and Joe Willock, both with their first goals of the season, made the score 3-0 early in the second half.

Romain Perraud reduced the arrears on 89 minutes but Bruno Guimaraes restored Newcastle’s three-goal cushion in stoppage time with a fine finish.

Newcastle’s fourth straight victory puts them on 27 points. Southampton are 18th with 12.

Salah at the double

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of regaining third were dashed when Mohamed Salah’s first-half double sent Liverpool on their way to a 2-1 success, their first away win of the campaign.

Salah combined with Darwin Nunez for the opener on 11 minutes and made it 2-0 on 40 minutes, capitalising on a defensive error from Eric Dier.

Ivan Perisic twice rattled the woodwork before substitute Dejan Kulusevski set up Harry Kane for his 11th goal of the season with 20 minutes left as Spurs piled on the pressure. In scoring, Kane became the first Spurs player to net in six consecutive home appearances in the Premier League.

Defeat leaves Spurs in fourth, eight points off Arsenal. Liverpool are eighth with 19 points

FULL-TIME Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd Unai Emery’s @AVFCOfficial beat Man Utd at home in the #PL for the first time since 1995! #AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/q8sMUQLVhk — Premier League (@premierleague) November 6, 2022

Emery off to winning start

Unai Emery marked his first match in charge at Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Villa, who had not beaten United at home in the league since 1995, were 2-0 up within 11 minutes through Leon Bailey and a superb curling free-kick from Lucas Digne.

A Jacob Ramsey own goal on the stroke of half-time gave United hope but the midfielder made amends four minutes after the restart with a powerful shot past David De Gea.

Villa move up to 13th on 15 points while Man Utd remain fifth with 23.

Late derby drama

In a weekend of dramatic late comebacks, Michael Olise’s winner in stoppage time secured a 2-1 comeback victory for Crystal Palace at West Ham United.

Said Benrahma had earlier marked his 100th appearance for West Ham in style with the opening goal, a powerful strike from outside the box.

Wilfried Zaha’s crisp low finish saw the teams go in level at the break but, with little to separate the sides, Olise’s curling shot took a deflection off Aaron Cresswell and flew into the top corner with virtually the last kick of the match.

West Ham are 15th on 14 points while Palace are 10th with 19 after their first away win of the season.

SOURCE: PremierLeague. com