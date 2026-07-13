Mwami and Kisadha get a second shot at Stanbic Bank Matchplay final

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Richard Mwami and Tony Kisadha have stormed the final of the Stanbic Bank Match Play Challenge at Entebbe Club.

Mwami and Kisadha had to dig deep on Saturday. to secure their place in the final winning on the second extra hole.

“We are delighted to be playing in the finals once again, especially after such a gruelling semifinal. We are determined to put in an even better performance this time and hopefully go all the way,” Mwami said after securing the win.

Mwami and his partner lost in 2024 to the pair of Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo in the final. The grand finale is scheduled for August 1 at East Africa’s oldest golf facility.

In the other match Vincent Katutsi and Sam Kacungira booked their spot in the final with another nail-biting 5-4 victory over Ronald Pulle and Michael Monne.

“We fully respect the quality of the opponents we will face, but we also believe that, on our best day, we have what it takes to beat anyone. We are really looking forward to the final and hope that this time, we can cross the line and lift the trophy,” Mwami said.

National team manager Paul Habyarimana was the overall winner in the subsidiary category with an impressive 38 nett. Emma Tayebwa was the best golfer in the men’s category, Group A, with a score of 41 nett.

Henry Luwemba claimed category group B with 42 nett on countback.

Evelyn Atukunda and Trustee Maxi Byenkya were ladies’ winners in Group A and B, respectively, with 37 and 39 nett each.

The tournament that attracted 174 golfers is sponsored by Stanbic Bank Uganda. Co-sponsors are Uganda Airlines, Afrisafe Risk Consultants, Cfao Motors, Johnnie Walker.