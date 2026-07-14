NIRAS and partners transforming communities through tree growing across Northern and Western Uganda

Amuru, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Communities across northern and western Uganda are beginning to experience the benefits of the Forests and Protected Areas for Climate Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project, an initiative implemented by NIRAS International Consulting and its consortium partners The Environmental Conservation Trust of Uganda (ECOTRUST), Green Life International and Havilla Company Limited, under the Ministry of Water and Environment with funding from the World Bank.

The project, which came to an end on 30th June 2026, was being implemented in 19 districts, with the aim to restore degraded landscapes while improving household incomes through commercial tree growing. The districts included; Adjumani, Amuru, Lamwo, Obongi, Moyo, Arua, Koboko, Yumbe, Madi-Okollo, Kiryandongo, Hoima, Kagadi, Kikuube, Kibaale, Kakumiro, Kyegegwa, Kitagwenda, Kyenjojo and Kamwenge.

Working closely with district and sub-county local governments, the project has identified interested farmers and supported them with quality tree seedlings and technical guidance. Farmers have voluntarily offered land ranging from 0.25 hectares to nearly 10 hectares for tree planting.

Although the project was originally designed to run for several years, it was implemented over a nine-month period, prompting the consortium and the Ministry of Water and Environment to focus on achieving 40 percent of the overall target area. Despite the shorter implementation period, several districts have surpassed their targets, with Adjumani, Amuru and Yumbe recording remarkable performance.

Besides supplying seedlings, the project has emphasized proper land preparation, quality standards and farmer participation. Communities have been trained in the importance of planting the right tree species, preparing planting pits and managing their woodlots to ensure high survival rates and long-term benefits.

According to Deziderius Irumba, Community Engagement Expert at NIRAS International, the project has generated strong interest among communities, with many people continuing to register even after the exercise had officially closed.

“One of the biggest impacts we have seen is the enthusiasm among communities. People have embraced tree growing because they understand its value. We have also ensured quality standards and prepared farmers properly so that the trees planted can provide lasting benefits to families and reduce pressure on natural forests,” said Irumba.

He explained that the project has introduced a different approach from previous initiatives by ensuring that farmers willingly participate, select tree species based on their needs and are digitally mapped to simplify monitoring and future support. The project has also promoted family ownership of woodlots, which is expected to strengthen sustainability.

In addition to supporting livelihoods, the project has promoted environmental conservation by encouraging communities to plant trees for timber, poles and firewood, thereby reducing dependence on natural forests while contributing to climate change mitigation.

Inclusiveness has also been a major priority. NIRAS has intentionally worked to ensure that women, youth, older persons and persons with disabilities participate in the project. Through gender assessments, training and awareness campaigns, the project has created opportunities for vulnerable groups to benefit from tree growing.

Nagawa Gladys, Gender and Safeguarding Expert at NIRAS International, said the project has exceeded its target for women beneficiaries.

“Our target was to have women account for 10 percent of the beneficiaries, but we have reached 16 percent. We are also encouraging families to give women and young people access rights to land so that they can benefit from tree growing and improve the welfare of the entire household,” she said.

As part of the project’s efforts to promote environmental conservation, NIRAS and its partners recently joined Adjumani District Local Government to commemorate World Environment Day at Arinyapi Seed Secondary School. The school was selected because it is located in an open area with limited shade and is vulnerable to strong winds. District leaders and the school administration had also expressed the need for support to improve the school’s environment.

According to NIRAS, the trees planted at the school will provide shade, serve as windbreaks and create a better learning environment for students in the future.

With strong collaboration between NIRAS, ECOTRUST, Green Life International, Havilla Company Limited and local governments, the FPA-CD Project is demonstrating that restoring landscapes and improving livelihoods can go hand in hand. As communities continue to embrace tree growing, the initiative is laying the foundation for a greener and more resilient future for Uganda.