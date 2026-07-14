Ecobank Uganda marks leadership transition as board chair exits

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ecobank Uganda has bid farewell to Board Chairperson Richard Munanyeza and Board Director Fatuma Sentongo Nagawa, marking the end of their tenure with tributes to their role in strengthening the bank’s governance and growth.

The two were honoured during a farewell dinner held on July 10 at the Grand Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton Kampala, attended by board members, senior management, regulators, customers, business leaders and strategic partners.

Munanyeza leaves after overseeing a period during which the bank says it strengthened corporate governance, enhanced operational resilience and advanced its long-term growth strategy. The bank also credited his tenure with supporting innovation and expanding customer engagement while maintaining accountability standards.

Reflecting on his time as board chairperson, Munanyeza said, “Serving as board chairperson of Ecobank Uganda has been a tremendous honour”.

“ Together with the Board, management, employees and our stakeholders, we have built a stronger institution founded on integrity, resilience and a shared commitment to our customers. I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and every confidence that the Bank will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Nagawa, who also exited the board, was recognised for her contribution to board oversight and governance, with the bank crediting her strategic guidance and professional expertise with supporting institutional stability.

Ecobank Uganda Managing Director Grace Muliisa said the departing board members had played a significant role in shaping the institution.

“Richard Munanyeza and Fatuma Sentongo Nagawa have made an extraordinary contribution to Ecobank Uganda.Their leadership, wisdom, and unwavering commitment have strengthened our institution and inspired everyone who has had the privilege of working alongside them”.

“ On behalf of the management team and all our employees, I extend our heartfelt appreciation for their years of dedicated service. Their legacy will continue to guide us as we build on the strong foundation they helped create and continue delivering value to our customers and communities," Muliisa said.

Incoming Board Chairperson David Frederick Kisitu Mpanga said the bank would build on the governance legacy left by the outgoing leaders.

“Richard Munanyeza’s leadership has been defined by integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to strong governance. Together with Fatuma Sentongo Nagawa, they have helped establish a solid foundation for Ecobank Uganda’s continued success. We are grateful for their service and remain committed to building on the legacy they leave behind as we guide the Bank into its next chapter,” Mpanga said.

According to the bank, milestones achieved during Munanyeza’s tenure included strengthening the governance framework, expanding customer-focused banking solutions, enhancing operational resilience and reinforcing Ecobank Uganda’s position in Uganda’s banking sector.