Equity Bank Uganda expanding access to insurance and financial protection

NEWS ANALYSIS | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Uganda’s bancassurance industry continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum, with banks generating more than UGX 80.8 billion in insurance premiums during the first quarter of 2026 alone.

According to the latest industry performance report, Equity Bank Uganda ranked fourth among the country’s 22 licensed bancassurance providers, generating UGX 6.69 billion in Gross Written Premiums (GWP) and capturing an 8.28% market share.

“The performance reflects the growing confidence Ugandans have in accessing insurance through trusted financial institutions and highlights the increasingly important role banks are playing in expanding insurance inclusion across the country,” an official said.

As Uganda’s financial sector continues to evolve, insurance is no longer viewed simply as a product purchased after a loss occurs. Increasingly, it is becoming an essential financial planning tool that protects individuals, families and businesses against unexpected risks while enabling them to recover quickly from life’s uncertainties.

“From medical emergencies and accidents to business interruptions, property loss and cyber threats, insurance provides the financial safety net that allows customers to continue pursuing their ambitions with confidence,” officials said recently.

One of the biggest drivers behind this shift has been the rapid growth of bancassurance, the distribution of insurance products through banks, which has transformed Uganda’s insurance landscape over the past few years. Rather than requiring customers to visit separate insurance offices, bancassurance enables them to access financial protection through the same trusted institution where they save, invest, borrow and transact.

The latest industry figures illustrate the growing significance of this model: during the first quarter of 2026, Uganda’s banking sector generated UGX 80.81 billion in insurance premiums. Of this, UGX 62.89 billion (78%) came from life insurance, while UGX 17.92 billion (22%) was generated from general insurance.

The figures suggest that more Ugandans are prioritising financial protection for themselves and their families, while businesses increasingly recognise insurance as a critical component of sound risk management.

According to James Sserumaga, Head of Bancassurance at Equity Bank Uganda, bancassurance represents far more than an additional banking service. It is a key pillar of the Bank’s broader mission of promoting financial inclusion by helping customers not only grow wealth but also protect it.

“At Equity Bank Uganda, we believe that protecting what matters is just as important as creating wealth,” says Sserumaga, adding that “Insurance enables our customers to manage risks effectively and recover from unexpected setbacks without losing years of progress. Our objective is to make insurance simple, affordable and accessible to every customer.”

Equity Bank’s own performance mirrors the broader industry momentum: during the first quarter of 2026, the Bank generated UGX 6.69 billion in premiums, positioning it among Uganda’s leading bancassurance providers. Notably, 74 percent of the Bank’s premiums, UGX 4.94 billion, came from life insurance products, while UGX 1.75 billion (26 percent) came from general insurance. The performance reflects growing customer demand for solutions that protect incomes, families and long-term financial wellbeing.

Over the past four years, Equity Bank Uganda has steadily expanded its bancassurance offering by making insurance products available through its nationwide branch network, digital banking platforms, relationship managers and the growing Equi-Duuka agency banking network.

This integrated approach is helping remove many of the traditional barriers that have historically limited insurance uptake, including limited access, lack of awareness and the perception that insurance is complex or reserved for high-income earners.

One of the key drivers of this growth has been customer education. For many years, insurance was viewed by some Ugandans as expensive, difficult to understand or only necessary after tragedy struck.

Equity Bank has worked to change this perception by helping customers understand that insurance is an investment in financial resilience rather than an additional expense. Whether a customer is an entrepreneur protecting business assets, a contractor managing project risks, a school safeguarding learners or a family seeking medical protection, the bank provides tailored insurance solutions designed to meet different needs.

“Through Equity Bancassurance, customers can access a comprehensive portfolio that includes Medical Insurance, Life Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance, Motor Insurance, Property Insurance, Burglary Insurance, Fidelity Guarantee Insurance, Machinery Breakdown Insurance, Professional Indemnity Insurance, Contractors All Risk Insurance, Industry All Risk Insurance, Product Liability Insurance, Public Liability Insurance, Business Risk Protection Solutions and EquiShield School Community Cover,” an official said.

These products help customers mitigate financial losses arising from accidents, theft, equipment failure, professional liabilities, construction risks, workplace incidents, health emergencies and other unforeseen events.

While retail insurance continues to drive premium growth, Equity Bank is also witnessing increasing demand for specialised corporate insurance solutions. As Uganda’s economy becomes more sophisticated, organisations are increasingly seeking comprehensive risk management products covering cyber security, professional indemnity, directors’ and officers’ liability, contractors’ all-risk, property protection, fidelity guarantee, business interruption and medical insurance.

These solutions are becoming increasingly important as businesses strengthen governance, protect investments and improve organisational resilience.

According to Sserumaga, the role of banks in insurance distribution extends well beyond selling policies: “Our responsibility is to help customers understand risk and make informed decisions. Insurance should not be viewed as an additional cost but as an investment in stability, business continuity and peace of mind. As customer needs evolve, we must continue working with our insurance partners to develop innovative products that respond to today’s realities while making them available wherever our customers are.”

“Equity’s position among Uganda’s leading bancassurance providers reflects a deliberate strategy of integrating insurance into customers’ everyday financial journeys. Rather than treating insurance as a standalone product, the Bank provides protection alongside savings, lending, payments and investment services through multiple customer touchpoints, making it easier for customers to access holistic financial solutions under one roof.”

Looking ahead, Sserumaga says technology is expected to accelerate the next phase of bancassurance growth.

Digital banking platforms, customer analytics and integrated financial ecosystems are making it easier for banks to offer personalised insurance solutions based on customers’ financial needs and life stages. Increasingly, insurance is no longer viewed as a separate purchase but as an essential part of a customer’s overall financial relationship.

Industry trends also suggest that bancassurance will continue to play a central role in expanding insurance penetration in Uganda by leveraging trusted banking relationships to reach millions of customers who may previously have had limited access to insurance services.

“For Equity Bank Uganda, this represents an opportunity to continue deepening financial inclusion while helping customers build greater resilience against life’s uncertainties. Financial wellbeing is no longer measured solely by the ability to build wealth. It is equally defined by the ability to protect it.”

He adds that, “As Uganda’s bancassurance industry continues to grow, Equity Bank Uganda is positioning insurance as an essential pillar of financial inclusion, helping individuals, families, entrepreneurs and businesses manage risk with confidence while making financial protection more accessible through trusted banking relationships.”

The Bank’s strong first-quarter performance demonstrates not only the growing demand for insurance but also the increasing confidence customers have in bancassurance as a convenient, affordable and reliable pathway to financial resilience.