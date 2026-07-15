SPAIN 2 France 0

DALLAS, United States | Xinhua | Spain beat France 2-0 on Tuesday to book its place in the FIFA World Cup final, with Mikel Oyarzabal converting a first-half penalty before Pedro Porro sealed the victory after the break.

The reigning European champion will face either England or Argentina, who meet in Wednesday’s other semifinal, as Spain bids to lift the World Cup trophy for only the second time in its history.

A Mikel Oyarzabal penalty gave Spain a 1-0 lead. Oyarzabal converted from the spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

Digne tried to deal with an awkward bouncing ball, but Yamal, a day after turning 19, darted in from behind inside the penalty area. Digne’s attempted clearance caught Yamal, sending him to the ground.

It was only the third goal allowed by the world’s top-ranked team. One other soon followed.

Lineups:

Spain

Goalkeeper: Unai Simon (23)

Defenders: Pedro Porro (12), Pau Cubarsi (22), Aymeric Laporte (14), Marc Cucurella (24)

Midfielders: Rodri (16), Fabian Ruiz (8), Dani Olmo (10)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (21), Lamine Yamal (19), Alex Baena (15)

France

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan (16)

Defenders: Jules Kounde (5), William Saliba (17), Dayot Upamecano (4), Digne (3)

Midfielders: Aurelien Tchouameni (8), Adrien Rabiot (14), Ousmane Dembele (7), Michael Olise (11), Bradley Barcola (12)

Forward: Mbappe (10)