World Cup semifinals reunite old rivals

ATLANTA, United States | Xinhua | Four former champions remain in contention for football’s biggest prize as Argentina, England, France and Spain prepare for the World Cup semifinals.

Argentina is attempting to become the first team to retain the trophy since Brazil in 1962, while France is one victory from a third consecutive World Cup final. England has not reached the title decider since lifting the trophy in 1966, while Spain is seeking its second world crown.

Defending champion Argentina has survived a series of stern tests to reach the last four.

Lionel Scaloni’s side required extra time to overcome Cabo Verde in the round of 32 before recovering from two goals down with 11 minutes left to beat Egypt. Saturday’s 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland followed a similar pattern, with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez striking after Dan Ndoye had canceled out Alexis Mac Allister’s opener.

“We’ll stay hopeful until the end, giving every last drop of sweat,” Scaloni said after the quarterfinal. “If we achieve [back-to-back titles], great. If we don’t, we will have given everything.”

Lionel Messi failed to score for the first time at this tournament against Switzerland but still shares the Golden Boot lead with France’s Kylian Mbappe on eight goals.

But Argentina’s progress has also reflected the contribution of the squad around him. Seven other players have found the net as the South American team reached a fifth consecutive semifinal at a major tournament dating back to the 2019 Copa America.

England has likewise been forced to overcome adversity. Thomas Tuchel’s side came from a goal down to beat DR Congo in the round of 32 before outlasting co-host Mexico despite playing for more than half an hour with 10 men. The Three Lions then recovered from Andreas Schjelderup’s opener to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time in their quarterfinal.

Jude Bellingham struck twice against Norway and has six goals in the tournament to be England’s joint top scorer alongside Harry Kane.

“I think the game is split into loads of different facets,” Bellingham said after the quarterfinal. “Some of it is technical, tactical. For me, the biggest one is psychological and how you can manage setbacks, how you can manage adversity. This team showed yet again that they can do it and that’s a really valuable skill and trait to have.”

The semifinal in Atlanta renews one of the World Cup’s most enduring rivalries. Argentina won the famous 1986 quarterfinal in which Diego Maradona scored the “Hand of God” goal and the Goal of the Century, before eliminating England on penalties in the round of 16 in 1998 after David Beckham was sent off for kicking out at Diego Simeone. Beckham, widely blamed at home for the defeat, scored the only goal from the penalty spot when the teams next met in 2002.

Scaloni, however, dismissed suggestions that history would influence Wednesday’s contest.

“It is a football match,” he said. “England is a good team with a great manager who I admire a lot. But it is a game of football. There is nothing more to it than that.”

Tuesday’s semifinal in Dallas presents a contrasting tactical contest.

France has won all six of its matches, scored 16 goals and conceded only twice, while Spain has let in just one goal so far.

Mbappe has spearheaded France’s attack, supported by Ousmane Dembele, as Didier Deschamps’ side aims for a third World Cup triumph.

Spain’s progress has been quieter, but no less assured. After opening with a draw against Cabo Verde, Luis de la Fuente’s team has steadily gathered momentum through control of possession and defensive discipline.

Substitute Mikel Merino has provided the decisive moment in each of Spain’s past two knockout matches, coming off the bench to net the winner against Portugal before repeating the feat with an 88th-minute strike against Belgium.

The sides have become familiar opponents in recent years. Spain won 2-1 in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinal before prevailing 5-4 in last year’s Nations League semifinal, though France insists those results carry little significance.

“You cannot fear anyone,” Les Bleus defender Ibrahima Konate said. “Spain is an exceptional team, with a lot of individual quality.”

Much of Spain’s attacking threat has come through Lamine Yamal, who turns 19 on Monday. The winger has scored only once and is yet to register an assist, but his movement on the right has repeatedly unsettled defenses and created space for his teammates.

The Barcelona forward, who was named man of the match against Belgium, believes Spain’s ability to dominate possession can help neutralize France’s counterattacking threat.

“We don’t fear anyone,” he said. “It’s clear that we are two great teams, world-class national teams, and for me, they are one of the best.”

The winners will meet in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 with the sport’s most coveted trophy at stake. ■