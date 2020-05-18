Strange disease forces man to go without solid foods for 8-years

Kamwenge, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sixty-three -year-old Benon Baryaremwa is living in pain and crying out for help after spending over eight years with unknown illness.

Baryaremwa is a resident of Mpanga Cell in Kabambiro sub county in Kamwenge district.

Baryaremwa developed strange pain in the chest which would worsen whenever he would take solid food. His niece, Annociata Tumusiime says Baryaremwa was attacked by a strange disease in 2012.

According to Tumusiime, Baryaremwa visited several health facilities including Kabalore Hospital and Rwamwanja HC IV but didn’t recover.

She says Baryaremwa was diagnosed with ulcers and given medication which hasn’t helped.

She says the family has run out of money to take care of her paternal uncle and call on good samaritans to come to their aid.

URN