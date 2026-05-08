Uganda hails Canton Fair as gateway to trade, investment opportunities

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | Uganda said Wednesday that the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, is a strategic platform for boosting trade and investment partnerships.

Uganda’s participation in the fair in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, was aimed at expanding exports, attracting foreign direct investment, and deepening economic ties, particularly with China, the Ugandan government said in a statement.

Several Ugandan exhibitors showcased products ranging from coffee and shea butter to artisanal crafts during the third phase of the fair, which was held from May 1-5. Uganda’s tourism sector also drew interest from international visitors.

Judyth Nsababera, Uganda’s consul general in Guangzhou, said the country is positioning itself not merely as a source of raw materials, but as a supplier of value-added, high-quality products.

“Uganda’s presence at the Canton Fair sends a clear message: we are open for business, ready to partner, and committed to deeper integration into global value chains,” said the diplomat, who was quoted in the statement.

She said that Ugandan exporters stand to benefit significantly from access to China’s consumer market of more than 1.4 billion people.

According to the statement, Ugandan exhibitors secured confirmed orders and direct sales during the fair. “This reflects the growing global demand for Ugandan products, particularly those rooted in quality, sustainability, and cultural authenticity,” it said.

Uganda’s participation comes amid steadily growing bilateral trade with China. According to figures from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, trade between China and Uganda reached 2.1 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, marking a year-on-year increase of 43.5 percent and setting a new historical high.

Uganda’s exports include coffee, timber, oilseeds and minerals. Imports from China consist mainly of machinery, electronics, vehicles and industrial inputs. ■