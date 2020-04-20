Start walking back to your villages – Wakiso RDC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Wakiso District Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Rose Kirabira Nalongo has advised Ugandans living in urban areas to start walking back to their villages if they cannot sustain their families other than waiting for food from government.

She says that it will not be possible for people to continue depending on relief food or donations by government, politicians or even non government organizations during this Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

Wakiso district was listed together with Kampala as the districts where government will make the first distribution of food to the daily income earners whose jobs were curtailed by the lock down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RDC says it is time for every Ugandan to join the struggle in the fight against the virus than living it to government alone. She adds that even begging for food will come to an end in case the lockdown continues. She called upon people to plan for a longer period because if the lockdown continues, people will still need to feed.

She asked families to emulate what the NRA combatants did when they walked several Kms during the struggle to capture power in 1985.

Kirabira says that the food which government is currently distributing is not enough for everyone and blamed people who have resorted to invading homes of members of parliament, councilors and local council chairpersons at all levels demanding for food which they do not have.

According to the RDC, Uganda was only lucky that it managed to put up early measures to prevent the virus from spreading faster. She adds that people must ensure that they don’t die of COVID-19 and at the same time ensure that their family members don’t die of hunger.

******

URN