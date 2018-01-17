Ssobi, other Kifeesi bosses released on bond

Ssobi, other Kifeesi bosses released on police bond

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two days after his arrest, notorious Kifeesi criminal gang leader Paddy Sserunjogi aka Ssobi, who police said has been on their “most wanted” list, has been released on bond.

“We have released Paddy Sserunjogi and two other suspects on bond as investigations into the allegations of murder and working with Police officers in commission of crimes continues,” said Police spokesman Emilian Kayima on Wednesday.

“This doesn’t stop the investigation and whoever has a complaint against the trio is welcome at CID Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) Headquarters and have their statements recorded for appropriate handling,” Kayima added.

Kayima said the three suspects will be reporting back at KMP headquarters on Friday next week.

The leaders of the Kifeesi gang accused of terrorizing people in Kampala have held two press conferences detailing their activities in the past month. They were arrested at their latest press briefing on Monday. (see video below)

“When they came out, they said they’ve been killing and robbing people. We have been monitoring them and today we arrested them…they’re going to tell us who they have been killing and robbing,” KMP commander Frank Mwesigwa said after Paddy Sserunjoji, Shafiq Kasozi and Tim Twaha were arrested on Monday.

During the arrest, NBS journalist Twaha Mukiibi was assaulted by the police and has been hospitalised.

RELATED VIDEO

RELATED STATEMENT

Press Release : Paddy Sserunjogi aka Ssobi arrested. pic.twitter.com/fqQAKdRZ0q — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) January 15, 2018