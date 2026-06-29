Uganda plans to evacuate nationals from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Government of Uganda has announced plans to evacuate Ugandan nationals from South Africa following rising anti-migrant violence and xenophobic protests targeting foreign nationals. In a press statement issued on June 28th, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni had directed that arrangements be made to bring back Ugandans who feel unsafe due to the escalating situation.

The ministry said it is working with the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Works and Transport, the Uganda High Commission in South Africa, and Ugandan community leaders in South Africa to finalize the evacuation plan. “Currently, 746 (seven hundred and forty-six) Ugandans have voluntarily registered and sought assistance for evacuation due to security and safety concerns, and more are expected to register,” the statement signed by Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, reads.

The government says many Ugandans have already left South Africa independently following a reported 30 June 2026 deadline issued by vigilante groups. According to Kasolo, the evacuation process will involve registering affected Ugandans across South Africa’s provinces, transferring them to safe assembly points, issuing emergency travel documents where necessary, and coordinating with immigration authorities to facilitate their departure.

He explained that the flights will be funded by the Government of Uganda. The government also confirmed that it continues to engage South African authorities over the safety of Ugandans who remain in the country. The statement also disclosed that one Ugandan died following an attack in KwaZulu-Natal Province, with preparations underway to repatriate the body.

Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Paul Amoru Omiat, identified the deceased as Wilber Niwamanya, also known as Joseph Ainebyona, who earned a living operating a motorcycle delivery service. According to preliminary reports, he was assaulted by a group of attackers who made away with his motorcycle.

The ambassador said the Ugandan mission had formally written to the South African government seeking support to preserve the body pending repatriation to Uganda. He added that the mission had also asked the South African authorities to carry out thorough investigations and ensure that those responsible for the killing are identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

The government decision to evacuate Ugandans comes as South Africa experiences one of its most serious waves of anti-migrant violence in recent years. For months, anti-immigration groups have staged demonstrations in several provinces, accusing foreign nationals of taking jobs, increasing crime, and placing pressure on public services.

The groups have demanded tougher action against undocumented migrants and have circulated a June 30 deadline for foreigners living illegally in the country to leave. The ultimatum has fuelled fear among migrant communities, prompting thousands to seek shelter, gather at embassies, or request repatriation.

While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned attacks on foreign nationals and warned against vigilantism, authorities have also acknowledged growing public frustration over illegal immigration and have intensified immigration enforcement. Police have increased security deployments in anticipation of possible violence around the June 30 deadline.

The current unrest echoes previous outbreaks of xenophobic violence that have periodically shaken South Africa since 2008, when more than 60 people were killed in attacks targeting foreign nationals. Uganda is among several African countries that have decided to bring their citizens home. Malawi launched a voluntary repatriation programme earlier this month after thousands of its nationals fled violent attacks and sought refuge in temporary camps around Durban.

Nigeria organised emergency flights to evacuate hundreds of its citizens, while Ghana and Mozambique have also repatriated large numbers of nationals. Zambia has similarly begun assisting citizens who wish to return home, while Namibia has advised its nationals to remain vigilant and seek consular assistance where necessary. International humanitarian agencies have expressed concern that migrants, including refugees and asylum seekers who cannot safely return to their countries of origin, remain particularly vulnerable as tensions continue to rise.