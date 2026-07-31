Mao hails role of Gulu City Marathon, Uganda Baati in developing Northern Uganda

Uganda Baati Reaffirms Support for 2026 Gulu City Marathon

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao has hailed the role Gulu City Marathon plays in the overall development of Northern Uganda. He said that for that reason, the marathon set for December 5, has become an important event for the region.

“This marathon is a catalyst. It brings together government, businesses, development partners, communities and visitors around one common purpose, accelerating the transformation of Northern Uganda,” he stated.

He said the race promotes tourism, supports local businesses, creates opportunities for young people and helps market Northern Uganda as a destination for investment.

Mao made the remarks Thursday as Uganda Baati has renewed its support for the Gulu City Marathon. The commitment was made during the launch of the 2026 Gulu City Marathon, where government officials, business leaders and development partners called for greater support to grow the race.

Uganda Baati Head of External and Corporate Affairs Jackie Tahakanizibwa said the company has been part of the marathon’s journey because of the difference it is making in people’s lives.

“Uganda Baati didn’t just sponsor the Gulu City Marathon; we became part of a movement that’s transforming lives in Gulu and changing the story of Northern Uganda,” she stated.

Through Uganda Baati Foundation, the Corporate Social Investment arm of Uganda Baati and its partners, she said more than 5,000 people received free medical services during last year’s marathon.

Tahakanizibwa said the outreach also exposed the need to strengthen HIV awareness, especially among young people. “Our community medical camp revealed the need to strengthen HIV awareness, especially among young people. That’s why this year’s marathon is focusing on HIV prevention and awareness.”

The Gulu City Marathon convener Francis Gimara said the event was started to change the way people see Gulu and Northern Uganda.

“This Marathon was born from a simple belief that Gulu and Northern Uganda deserve to be seen, experienced, celebrated and invested in. When you come to Gulu, you’re not just coming to run. You’re coming to experience our culture, support local communities and create lasting memories.”

Gimara said this year’s marathon will strengthen its HIV awareness campaign after last year’s community medical camp found that 19 of the 80 people tested were HIV positive.

Businessman Amos Wekesa called on local leaders, businesses and residents to support the marathon if it is to continue growing. “If we want the Gulu City Marathon to become one of Africa’s great races, everyone must own it, from local leaders and businesses to the community itself,” Wekesa said.

He said marathons create business opportunities for hotels, transport operators, restaurants and traders, adding that Gulu should take advantage of the visitors the event attracts.

A contribution of UGX 10 million was made towards the Martin Aliker Resource Centre as part of the proceeds from the 2025 Gulu City marathon.

Rotary Club of Kampala President Shem Nnaggenda K. Nsubuga said Rotary would continue supporting the marathon’s health programmes, HIV awareness campaign and community initiatives.

The 2026 Gulu City Marathon is expected to attract thousands of runners from Uganda and abroad as organisers continue using sport to promote tourism, community health and economic activity in Northern Uganda.