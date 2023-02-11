Ssegirinya’s case on inciting violence flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya who is facing charges of inciting violence has failed to resume before the Buganda Road Magistrates Court.

On Friday, the Court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha adjourned the case to March 24 after a member of Ssegirinya’s defense team Medard Ssegona told the court that they could not access the file from the lawyer Godfrey Turyamusiima following the death of Anthony Wameli, the NUP lead lawyer.

Wameli died on Wednesday at Boston Medical Center in the United States of America where he was battling stage four cancer.

Ssegirinya also known as Mr. Update is being accused of having reportedly posted a statement on his Facebook page named “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of people.

The Prosecution quotes Ssegirinya to have posted “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan Genocide”.

Ivan Kyaze, the State Attorney told the court that they were ready to proceed with the case.

Owomugisha had no objection to the request to adjourn the case. She also issued a production warrant for Ssegirinya to be produced in court on March 24.

This is the fifth time that Ssegirinya’s trial is not taking place. Earlier on March 22, the case was scheduled for hearing to resume but on that day, Ssegirinya’s lawyer Shamim Malende told Court that she was not ready to proceed because; the Opposition was in the preparations to look for a Candidate to participate in a race to replace the former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The case was then adjourned to April 28th, 2022. But on that day, the prosecutors were attending the memorial lecture of the late State Attorney Joan Namazzi Kagezi. It was adjourned to May 12th, 2022 but on that day, Court heard that Malende was sick and she sent some lawyers to seek adjournment.

Ssegirinya was granted bail on these charges of inciting violence.

URN