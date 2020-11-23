Ssegirinya granted bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Grade One Magistrate Court has granted bail to Kawempe North National Unity Platform-NUP MP candidate, Muhammad Ssegirinya.

Ssegirinya was arrested last week in Jinja City for allegedly inciting violence and organizing unlawful assembly. He was later remanded to Kirinya prisons.

It is alleged that, on 19th, November, Ssegirinya used his Facebook account to utter out statements which were inciting members of the public to riot. This was after Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested.

On Monday, Ssegirinya appeared before the Grade One Magistrate Jinja Anne Kyomuhangi. His lawyer Shamim Malende asked the court to grant his client bail since the case is bailable.

Kyomuhangi granted Ssegirinya a non-cash bail of One Million Shillings while his sureties Andrew Muwanguzi, the Busoga region NUP coordinator and Molson Bizitu, the Jinja City Speaker, a non-cash bond of one million Shillings.

Kyomuhangi further instructed the accused to appear in court on 15th, December 2020.

Malende also asked the court to order the police to return her client’s belongings which include; two smart phones, passport, national identity card and vehicle which were confiscated during his arrest.

Malende further says that, during his detention at Nalufenya police station, Ssegirinya was denied access to his immediate family members and lawyers.

URN