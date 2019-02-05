Speaker tasks Government on ambulances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has tasked government to ensure that all health centres IVs around the country get ambulances as proposed in the 2019/2020 budget.

Kadaga said that with the intended procurement of the ambulances will ensure that all Ugandans good health services.

The Speaker made the remarks at a thanksgiving service for Hon. Charles Angiro Gutomoi (FDC, Erute North County) in Aromo sub county, Lira district on Sunday, 03 February 2018.

On 29 May 2018, Gutomoi got involved in a car accident near Karuma Bridge on his way from Lira to Kampala. His vehicle rammed into a trailer and left him with a fractured leg. He was taken to Kiryandongo Hospital and later transferred to Kampala.

Kadaga expressed dissatisfaction with the way the MP was handled after the accident and called for better services and infrastructure.

“I am distressed with the way Hon. Gutomoi reached Kampala; there was a closed hospital and an ambulance without fuel. It is our work to budget and ensure we are support the people in their quest for good health,” Kadaga said.

The Speaker was also concerned about the environmental degradation in Lira district which she said was affecting the climate.

“Unfortunately in this country, we give lip service to the issue of the environment. In my constituency I am encouraging people to plant trees at every occasion and you can do the same here,” said Kadaga.

She advised Ugandans to copy the example of Ethiopia that has declared a decade of trees and is expected to have planted approximately 120 million trees in the next ten years.

SOURCE:Uganda Parliament