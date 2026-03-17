Soroti triplets attribute UACE success to faith, hard work

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | When the recently released Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) results were announced, a set of triplets from Soroti had every reason to celebrate after all three passed with strong grades despite years of battling illness and financial challenges. Isaac Odongo scored 20 points while offering Physics, Mathematics, and Technical Drawing (PMTD) with grades 3AAA4. His brother Abraham Opio obtained 18 points in Physics, Economics, and Mathematics (PEM), while Jacob Ochen scored 16 points in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics (BCM), with grades B in Biology, C in Chemistry, and B in Mathematics.

The three studied at Teso College Aloet, where they credit their success to a supportive learning environment, the encouragement of their parents and teachers, and prayers from church leaders. Born in the order of Abraham Opio as the first, followed by Jacob Ochen and Isaac Odongo as the third, the triplets are part of a family of eight children, with their only sister being the eldest before them.

Despite coming from a humble background, their academic journey has not been easy. The brothers say they have often battled sickness together, noting that when one of them falls ill, the others tend to experience the same problem. Their education journey began at Soroti Parents Primary School, where all three obtained first grade in the Primary Leaving Examination before joining Teso College Aloet for both O and A levels. Now aged 20, the triplets are frequently mistaken for one another due to their identical appearance.

Isaac Odongo, who scored 20 points, attributes his performance to faith, determination, and teamwork among the brothers. “I did all I could, but sickness was a major challenge. When one of us got malaria or ulcers, all three of us faced the same dilemma,” he said. Odongo explained that despite the health challenges, the brothers constantly encouraged each other to keep studying and remain focused on their goals. He hopes to pursue civil engineering at a government university, with Soroti University as his preferred choice. He previously scored eight aggregates in the Primary Leaving Examination and repeated the same performance at O level while studying at Teso College Aloet. Abraham Opio, who obtained 18 points, said hard work and self-study helped him overcome the frequent illnesses.

“I was often sick, so I relied heavily on textbooks and would wake up early to study,” he said. Opio scored 12 aggregates in the Primary Leaving Examination and 11 aggregates at O level. He also hopes to study civil engineering at a government university, although he remains concerned about the financial cost.

Jacob Ochen, who scored 16 points while offering BCM, dreams of studying medicine and surgery at Makerere University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology, or Soroti University, depending on his family’s ability to meet tuition costs. Ochen scored 10 aggregates in the Primary Leaving Examination and 12 aggregates at O level. He says prayer played a significant role in their journey.

“Because of being sickly, we were prayed for by many who saw us thrive,” he said. Their parents, Anthony Okello and Grace Atim, have been central to the brothers’ academic journey. Okello is the deputy head teacher and a Geography and Divinity teacher at Serere Secondary School, while Atim is a housewife.

Atim expressed gratitude for the achievements of her children. “We thank God for blessing them and allowing them to study in the same class without leaving anyone behind. God gave us eight children, all of whom are scientists,” she said. She added that discipline and strong values helped the children remain focused on their studies.

“Few people manage to have triplets, and even fewer succeed without leaving one behind. These children have excelled because of their dedication and God’s grace,” she noted. At the school level, Teso College Aloet registered 110 candidates for the 2025 UACE examinations and posted improved performance compared to the previous year. Two students scored 20 points, including Isaac Musene, who obtained 3AAA2 in PMTD/ICT, and Isaac Odongo with 3AAA4.

Seven other students scored 19 points: Levi Katenya, Miklos Engola, Collins James Luhola, John Moses Odeke, Hillary Okware, Jonathan Opio, and Godfrey Opolot, while three others scored 18 points, all in science subjects. The head teacher, Julius Opasso, attributed the performance to teamwork and commitment from both teachers and students. “We have continuously demonstrated academic excellence and will continue to do so,” he said. Opasso also thanked teachers for their dedication and parents for their support, urging stakeholders to continue having confidence in the school.

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