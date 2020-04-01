Soroti Municipal officials evade COVID-19 clearance test

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight Soroti Municipal officials who have been under self-isolation in Soroti municipality have evaded the COVID-19 clearance test. The officials had traveled to Sweden for official duties and returned around mid- March.

After testing negative at Entebbe International Airport, they were advised to remain in isolation for 14 days. However, some of the officers have been seen in Soroti town and others attempted to resume work causing panic.

The Town Clerk, Moses Otimong had to write a circular restraining the officers from accessing the office premises before the mandatory period of self-isolation.

URN has learnt that after the expiry of the 14-days self-quarantine on March 28, the COVID-19 task force has failed to trace the officials to be cleared by the Ministry of Health.

William Wilberforce Tukei, the Soroti Resident District Commissioner who heads the enforcement team said that his team is looking for the officers.

“We need them tested before they are allowed to freely associate with the rest of the family and communities but they are nowhere. If you know where they are, please let us know as soon as possible”, Tukei said.

Regina Akello, the Assistant Senior Town Clerk for Northern Division, says that the district task force has instead been dodging them. She claims that no one in the taskforce team has tried to access them for monitoring.

Akello, who is currently in Kampala to seek clearance from the Ministry of Health says they were not monitored as required but instead traumatized.

Party Emokor, the Soroti Municipal Inspector of School who traveled to Sweden says he has remained in self-quarantine for 18 days instead awaiting clearance from the team. Emokor notes that the process to clear them has been delayed by the district officials.

Dr Charles Okadhi, the District Health Officer in Soroti declined to comment when contacted.

By Friday, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital had not yet received medical equipment especially gun thermometers for testing COVID-19 suspected persons. The hospital, relying on borrowed equipment had a shortage of protective gears for staff a situation that forced medics to dodge clients with some signs and symptoms related to COVID-19.

URN