Security recovers 31 guns from kraal in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces have recovered 31 guns and arrested 129 suspected cattle raiders in a cattle kraal from Lokeriaut village in Nadunget sub-county Moroto district. The guns were recovered during a cordon and search operation that was conducted Saturday in one of the cattle kraals hosting about 500 pastoralists.

Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division commander told URN that they conducted their operations following intelligence indicating that the kraal was accommodating criminal elements terrorizing Moroto town and other places. According to Balikudembe, the operations led to the recovery of 31 guns, three UPDF Uniforms, 17 bow and arrows, 32 magazines, and the arrest of 129 suspects.

Balikudembe revealed one suspected warrior was shot dead, several others were injured including one UPDF officer, and four cows were shot dead during the fight between the army and warriors. He also observed that the majority of the suspects are Turkana pastoralists and 25 of them admitted owning guns that were intercepted.

‘’The recoveries of these guns in one day indicate that the kraal had very many guns and it has been hosting criminals terrorizing our people in Karamoja,’’ Balikudembe said. He said that the proliferation of guns into Karamoja brought in by Turkana pastoralists is hurting the security forces because a lot of recoveries are done but the guns keep coming in. He believes that total peace would prevail in Karamoja within a short period of time if they successfully block the source of firearms in Kenya.

Meanwhile, Police in Nakapiripirit district are holding two of their own for losing a gun to suspected Karamojong warriors. It is alleged that a gun with 30 rounds of ammunition was stolen from an officer identified as Patrick Mugalya while on duty with his colleague at the Taxi stage in Nakapiripirit Town Council.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said that the Regional Professional Standards Unit will investigate the matter and report the findings to the Regional management for further action. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with the forces by providing positive leads to the recovery of the lost gun.

URN