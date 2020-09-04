Security beefed up in Kasese, Hoima, Mukono as NRM conducts primaries

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country as the National Resistance Movement- NRM party conducts primaries for Members of Parliament.

In Kasese, as early as 6:00 am on Friday armed security personnel were seen patrolling the town and the outskirts.

The Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander Samuel Asiimwe says that security will remain high throughout the day to curb all possible acts of violence.

In Bundibugyo district movement of people and vehicles were restricted throughout the night to avert threats of violence.

At 7am, armed policemen and Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF soldiers were seen patrolling Bundibugyo town and key trading centers in Bubukwanga and Ntandi sub-counties.

Swaibu Taban, the Bundibugyo District Police Commander says that additional security personnel were dispatched to ensure the elections are conducted peacefully.

The Bundibugyo district NRM party registrar Robert Kifunga Aguma has also cautioned party candidates against inciting their supporters.

In Mukono and Buikwe districts police made early deployments in the town and polling stations anticipating violence.

In Mukono Municipality, Mukono North, Nakifuma County and the two municipalities of Njeru and Lugazi, armed policemen and Local Defense Unit-LDU personnel were seen patrolling the streets while others were camped at various polling centres.

Buikwe Resident District Commissioner Jane Francis Kagaayi says that they were forced to deploy after receiving intelligence that there some opposition youth groups intending to disrupt the elections.

In Hoima, there was heavy deployment in Kyabigambire Sub County Bugahya county and Kigorobya town council in Kigorobya County.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police Spokesperson says the deployment is normal and is not intended to intimidate voters.

Hoima is one of the 15 places that the police identified as a hot spot in the primaries.

Last month Beatrice Wembabazi, the aspiring Hoima Woman Member of Parliament was attacked by the supporters of the incumbent MP Harriet Mugenyi.

Wembabazi was returning from Runga landing site in Kigorobya Sub County when she was blocked near Kiryatete village in Kigorobya sub-county Businge’s driver, Henry Gama jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted Wembabazi and her driver, Julius Birungi.

She was transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

********

URN