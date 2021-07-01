Security agencies shot dead General Katumba’s attacker

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies hunting for assailants that riddled Gen Edward Katumba Wamala’s military vehicle on June 1st at Kisota road with bullets have shot dead one Hussein Wahab Lubwama alias Master, the suspect who allegedly killed the General’s daughter, Brenda Nantongo and driver Haruna Kayondo.

The deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, who has been superintending the joint investigations said Master was put out of action by forces because he attempted to fight them.

Asked to explain whether Master had a gun he was using to fight the forces, Gen Lokech said he was skilled in taekwondo and martial arts.

Gen Lokech said Master is the suspect who was captured by Closed Circuit Television –CCTV wearing a stripped blued t-shirt before and after showering Gen Katumba’s vehicle. Gen Lokech said Master is the one who pumped several bullets on the right side of the vehicle where Nantongo was sitting and it was his same gun that killed the driver Kayondo.

“The guy who shot and killed the daughter and driver on the right side of the vehicle was called Master but his real name is Hussein Wahab Lubwama,” Gen Lokech said. “If you remember in the footage, he was putting on a stripped t-shirt and moving with the gun. When my team zeroed in on Master we got him. And he was trying to fight my forces and he was put out of action.”

Master, according to Gen Lokech ferried the gun in a 42-inch TV box. Security has identified Master’s rider as Kamada Walusimbi alias Kanaabe alias Mudinka alias Ogema. Gen Lokech said Master often called Walusimbi Ogema while their overall commander, one Sheikh Abudin Hubaida Taheel Bukenya referred to him as Mudinka. Security says Sheikh Bukenya is still on the run.

Walusimbi is currently in security cells. According to intelligence teams and investigators, Walusimbi rode Master up to Oryx fuel station in Bukoto where the alleged killer gun was handed over to Muhamad Kagugube. Kagugube later moved the gun to Mustafa Kawawa Ramadan alias Amin. Amin also handed over the gun to Kasambira Sirimin alias Mukwase.

“The mastermind of all these attacks and cell of ADF in Kampala is Sheikh Obadia and he is on the run, he could be here or Eastern DRC and all these groups are linked to ADF which is operating in Eastern DRC,” Gen Lokech said.

Security says Katumba attackers orchestrated the murder of Maj Muhammad Kiggundu on November 26, 2016, the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi on March 17, 2017, and others robberies in Nansana, Kalerwe and Mpelerwe.

*****

URN