Bugisu cultural leaders intensify preparations for 2026 Imbalu season

Mbale, Uganda | URN | The Umukuka III of Bugisu, Jude Mike Mudoma, has met with the 26 Bamasaba clan heads, known as Bebikuka, to discuss preparations for the official launch of the 2026 Imbalu circumcision season. The meeting held on Wednesday at the Bugisu Cultural Institution headquarters in Mutoto brought together cultural leaders, hundreds of subjects of the Umukuka, and members of the public who gathered to witness the engagement.

During the closed-door meeting, the Bebikuka and the Umukuka discussed key arrangements ahead of the Imbalu season, which is expected to attract thousands of participants and visitors from within Uganda and beyond. After the discussions, Umukuka Mudoma toured the cultural site where he inspected clan shrines and assessed ongoing renovation works aimed at preserving and improving cultural heritage sites ahead of the circumcision festivities.

Bugisu Cultural Institution spokesperson Steven Masiga urged well-wishers and members of the public willing to support the renovation of clan shrines to channel their contributions through recognized clan leaders. Masiga cautioned the public against fraudsters who may take advantage of the preparations to solicit money illegally.

The Bugisu Cultural Institution is expected to officially launch the 2026 Imbalu season on August 1, marking the beginning of one of Eastern Uganda’s most celebrated cultural traditions. Imbalu, a public circumcision ritual practiced by the Bamasaba, is held every even-numbered year and symbolizes the transition of boys into manhood.