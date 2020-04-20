Second Kenyan truck driver tests COVID-19 positive

#Uganda

✳ 11,332 tested

✳ 55 confirmed cases

✳ 3 foreign (repatriated)

✳ 28 recoveries

✳ 27 active cases

✳ 0 deaths

Malaba, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A fourth truck driver tested positive for the Coronavirus COVID-19 Sunday, as Uganda intensified screening to control the spread of the pandemic at its borders.

Health officials have started the hunt for the new case, a 27 year old Kenyan truck driver who arrived at Malaba border in the last 24 hours. Like one other Kenyan colleague before him, and another Tanzanian, he will be repatriated.

The second truck driver found positive was a Ugandan.

As a new measure adopted to further combat the spread of COVID-19 at Uganda’s borders, all truck drivers entering Uganda are required to present themselves to the Ministry of Health officials for testing. They are however allowed to drive on into Uganda until their results are confirmed, and tracked from where they have reached.

Uganda’s confirmed cases remain at 55.