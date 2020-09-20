Second batch of Ugandans previously stranded in Rwanda repatriated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second batch of 94 Ugandans who have been stuck in Rwanda due to the imposed lockdown where yesterday evening repatriated.

The affected Ugandans have been stuck in Rwanda due to COVID-19 after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni announced a nationwide lockdown of Uganda’s borders in March this year to contain the spread of virus.

The second batch is part of 350 Ugandans who have been stranded in Rwanda since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The first batch was repatriated on Wednesday this week. After crossing from Gatuna to Katuna border, some of the returnees told our reporter that despite physiological stress, they were not mistreated while in Rwanda.

Timothy Gawaya and Hope Mpeirirwe say that they had crossed to Rwanda for a business mission when President issued a directive to close all borders. They say that they had no option but to remain in Kigali. They say that Rwandan authorities did not mistreat them but they were only affected by thoughts about their businesses and families in Uganda. Eden Muhaire, another returnee says that she had crossed to Rwanda to visit her relatives when lockdown was announced. Muhaire says that she has been missing Ugandan food and social life.

Wallace Bindeeba, the Katuna Cluster Immigration Officer who led a delegation of Ugandan officials that witnessed the repatriation exercise said that the returnees will be transported to Gayaza, Kampala for mandatory quarantine.

******

URN