SC Villa head coach fined UGX 2million for misconduct

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA Competitions Disciplinary Committee has fined SC Villa head coach Petros Koukouras, 2 Million Shillings for breaching FUFA competition rules.

According to FUFA, during the Uganda Premier League match between Wakiso Giants FC and SC Villa on March 30 at Kabaka Kyabaggu, Petros kicked a second ball on the field of play contrary to the rules, regulations of the local soccer governing body.

Article 31(2) of the FUFA Competitions Rules, states that, “A participant shall at all times act in the best interest of the game and not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use anyone, or a combination of violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent/insulting words or behavior”.

FUFA also notes that Koukouras delayed exiting the field of play despite being shown a red card. He also incited SC Villa fans with his gestures and conduct.

The coach will also be prohibited from taking part in any football activities until payment of the fine, and the management of the club is directed to ensure the implementation of the Committee’s decision against Koukouras.

This comes at a time when SC Villa is having a poor run in the league, where they are currently tenth on the table with 25 points from 23 games and 5 points off the relegation zone.

In their next fixture, SC Villa will host Express on Saturday at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.

Last year, the then Express FC Head coach Wasswa Bbosa was also fined 2 Million Shillings for alleging that the referee had helped Vipers to complete a 1-1 draw against Express.

Bbosa was again fined 2 Million Shillings when he accused the club’s Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mwesigwa of paying referees to ensure Express FC is defeated by Arua Hill FC.

****

URN