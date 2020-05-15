Sand miners abandon Lwera wetland over flooding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sand miners in Lwera wetland along the Kampala-Masaka highway have halted operations following heavy flooding in the area.

The 20-kilometre stretch of the wetland extending from Mpigi to Kalungu districts which also acts at the Lake Victoria catchment area has been heavily degraded by commercial sand mining activities.

Robert Mukasa, one of the Excavator operators at H$Q Enterprises Limited one of the companies operating in Lwera says that they suspended operations until the water levels reduce.

He explains that the high volume of water due to the heavy seasonal rains and Lake Victoria overflows has affected the movement of their machines to the site.

Francis Ssegawa, one of the small-scale sand miners says that the situation has made it difficult for many people to continue operating.

He says that out of the nine mining companies operating in Lwera, only three use highly sophisticated equipment and are still operational.

Ssegawa has however blamed the situation to use of the heavy machinery which he says were deliberately used to tamper with the water drainage systems which has led to irreversible effects.

The floods at Lwera come after several warning from environmentalists about the dangers of degrading the wetland, that may include failing or submerging of part of the Kampala-Masaka highway.

