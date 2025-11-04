Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as Tanzanian president

DAR ES SALAAM | Xinhua | Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in on Monday for a five-year term, after she secured 97.66 percent of the vote in the recent general elections.

Hassan, representing the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, was sworn in by Chief Justice George Masaju during a ceremony at Chamwino State House grounds in the capital Dodoma, where Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi also took the oath of office.

The elections, launched last week, were marred by protests across several regions, including Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Songwe and Arusha, where mostly young Tanzanians took to the streets demanding electoral reforms and the unconditional release of jailed opposition leaders.

Tanzanian police imposed a curfew in the port city of Dar es Salaam, following the protests, and the government ordered public servants to work from home, and closed schools and higher learning institutions for an unspecified period.

Speaking on Saturday after receiving her victory certificate from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Hassan condemned the protests, calling for unity and calm. “We should stand as one to protect Tanzania,” Hassan said, while commending the defense and security organs for maintaining national stability.

After taking office, Hassan instructed defense and security agencies to ensure that life across the country returned to normal starting Monday, following the violent protests that resulted in loss of life and property.

She said that, according to investigative reports by security agencies, the protests were orchestrated by youth from neighboring countries. “Our security organs are continuing with investigations,” Hassan said. ■