RwandAir seeks approval to run-Accra-New York Route

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, hopes to use the West Africa hub of Accra to feed its direct flights to the US once it gets the final approval from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA).

A statement from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority said although RwandAir has formally made the request, the Authority is yet to approve it.

“RwandaAir has requested for 5th Freedom Traffic Rights from the Ministry of Aviation to operate the Accra – New York route. This has however not been approved,” the Authority said.

The move by RwandAir to use Accra as its feed for the New York route comes as competitor Kenya Airways cuts down its frequency on the newly launched New York route from seven to five due to low numbers.

In October, Kenya Airways launched daily direct nonstop flights from its Nairobi hub to New York’s JFK Airport.