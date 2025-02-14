Russia to form negotiating team for talks with U.S.: Kremlin

MOSCOW | Xinhua | Russia has begun preparing a negotiating team for upcoming talks with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The Kremlin spokesman confirmed that efforts were underway to form a delegation for upcoming negotiations with the United States, including on the situation in Ukraine.

He said that the Kremlin considers it necessary to promptly organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There is a need for such a meeting to take place fairly soon. The heads of state have a lot to talk about. There are many topics on the agenda, which were briefly covered yesterday during the telephone conversation,” Peskov added.

He said, however, that it was still too early to set any date, because preparations to organize such a meeting would only begin in the coming days.

At the same time, he clarified that no substantive talks on Ukraine have taken place so far.

“There have been no substantive contacts at the working level yet. The political will of the heads of state was expressed, and instructions were given, but this happened yesterday evening in Moscow … therefore, we need to be a little patient,” Peskov said.

Putin and Trump held a 90-minute telephone conversation Wednesday. They discussed the situation in Ukraine and the peaceful settlement of the conflict, as well as the Middle East and bilateral economic ties among other topics. ■