Retirement should bring peace, not financial fear

COMMENT | PAUL KYAMBADDE | Retirement is often imagined as a season of rest, reflection, and freedom after decades of hard work. Yet for many people today, it arrives with a knot of anxiety rather than a sigh of relief. The central fear is painfully simple: What if my money runs out before my life does?

This concern is no longer hypothetical. The 2024 population census results show an increase in the overall life expectancy from 63.7 in 2014 to 68.5. Males are expected to live to at least 66.9 years, an increase of 4 years, and at least up to 70.1 for females, an increase of 6 years. Despite these statistics, employer pensions are disappearing. According to the 2023/24 Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority report, there is only one pension scheme in the country, and it is closed to new members. Social dynamics are also evolving, as traditional family support systems are increasingly absent in the modern world.

In retirement salaries stop and businesses slow or close. At the same time medical bills and daily living costs continue to climb like vines that never stop growing. In this new reality, financial security in old age cannot be left to chance

One solution gaining renewed attention is the annuity plan, a financial tool that converts savings into a steady income stream for life. In essence, it allows retirees to create their own personal pension. Instead of watching a lump sum gradually shrink, individuals receive regular payments monthly, quarterly, or annually, providing stability regardless of market turbulence.

People fear outliving their money more than almost anything else. Save money and invest it so that it can save you later. An annuity ensures income continues regardless of market conditions or how long a person lives.

Critics sometimes view annuities as overly cautious, but caution is precisely what retirement requires. At that stage of life, people can no longer rely on employment income to recover from financial mistakes. Predictability becomes more valuable than high returns.

Equally important is the issue of dignity. Financial dependence on children or relatives, though culturally accepted in some societies, can strain relationships and erode a retiree’s sense of independence. A reliable income allows older adults to meet their needs without becoming a burden, preserving both self-respect and family harmony.

Modern annuity plans also address a common worry – what happens if the retiree dies soon after investing?

Many products now, such as the one offered at ICEA LION, include guarantee periods that continue payments to beneficiaries for a set number of years, as well as benefits to help cover funeral expenses. In other words, the protection extends beyond the individual to the family left behind.

Institutions such as ICEA LION emphasise that annuity funds are professionally managed and regulated under insurance laws. Once payments begin, they are not subject to the daily swings of financial markets. For retirees who cannot afford uncertainty, that stability is invaluable.

Annuities are not only for those already retired. Workers approaching retirement, business owners expecting a lump-sum payout, or anyone building long-term savings should consider them as part of a broader financial strategy. Starting early allows individuals to accumulate more funds and design an income structure suited to their future lifestyle.

Ultimately, retirement planning is less about money than about peace of mind. It is the difference between counting every expense and enjoying the freedom one has earned.

A well-structured income plan ensures that the later chapters of life are defined not by scarcity, but by security.

Retirement should not feel like stepping off a financial cliff and hoping for a soft landing. With thoughtful planning and tools such as annuities, it can instead resemble crossing a sturdy bridge into a calmer, more dignified phase of life. Because after a lifetime of work, peace should be guaranteed, not gambled.

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The writer is Assistant Manager Pensions ICEA LION. This is written ahead of the Insurance Brokers Conference coming up next week