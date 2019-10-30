Retired teacher scoffs at gov’t science elevation approach

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A retired Chemistry teacher Jaffer Alekua has faulted the government for failing to sustain quality training for science teachers, an approach which has negatively impacted the performance of learners.

Alekua, who trained from the Institute of Teacher Education-Kyambogo –ITEK in the 60’s, was a chemistry teacher at Teso College Aloet, before joining Arua Secondary School as a Deputy Head Teacher. He retired in 2006 after a stint at Nyarilo S.S. where he served as a headteacher.

Alekua, who now teaches Chemistry as a volunteer told URN in an interview that although the government started a deliberate policy to promote sciences in secondary and tertiary institutions, no efforts were taken to enhance the training of science teachers, or even make them champions in popularizing science subjects.

He says that as a result, the country is struggling with inadequate science and mathematics teachers, while learners are exhibiting low interest and posting poor performance in the subjects. Alekua attributes the pitiable performance to the poor command of the English language and Mathematical concepts, coupled with the government’s automatic promotion policy.

He says that the future of sciences stands in the dark unless the government reallocates more resources, prioritizes education over all other sectors and looks back to the colonial policy on training teachers who are competent in their performance.

The Uganda Science Education policy made physics, chemistry and biology compulsory for all students at 0’level secondary education and provided for more than 70 per cent of government sponsorship in tertiary institutions for science-related courses.

