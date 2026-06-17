How Julian Adyeri Omalla turned 50 acres into a 2,000-acre farming enterprise

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | The Ugandan government’s decision to allocate Shs 2.26 trillion to the agro-industrialization programme in the 2026/27 national budget—the highest funding ever directed to the sector—underscores the growing recognition of agriculture as the backbone of the country’s economy.

Agriculture contributes approximately 24% to 26% of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employs about 68% to 72% of the working population, accounts for more than 36% of export earnings, and supplies vital raw materials that drive local manufacturing.

For Julian Adyeri Omalla, the proprietor of Delight Uganda Limited, these figures are more than statistics. They reflect a sector she has dedicated her life to building, transforming and advocating for.

Years ago, Omalla looked across her farmland and saw possibilities that stretched far beyond what she was able to achieve at the time. A trained agriculture professional and passionate advocate for agricultural transformation, she was already growing maize, soybeans, sorghum, coffee and mangoes. Yet despite her knowledge, commitment and vision, one major challenge stood in the way of expansion—access to affordable financing.

Like many farmers, she understood that ambition alone could not purchase tractors, develop irrigation systems or support large-scale production. Expanding a commercial farm required more than hard work. It required strategic partnerships, stakeholder engagement, access to finance and the confidence of institutions willing to support long-term agricultural investment.

Building growth

Omalla’s breakthrough came when Delight Uganda Limited secured financing through the Large Scale Commercial Farmers Scheme (LSCF), a Government of Uganda initiative designed to promote food security and livestock production through participating financial institutions, including Housing Finance Bank. The opportunity opened a new chapter for the farm.

“The financing transformed our operations,” says Omalla. “Today, we have expanded from cultivating between 50 and 200 acres to nearly 2,000 acres.”

The growth did not happen overnight. It was the result of years of persistence, planning and building relationships that positioned the business to take advantage of opportunities when they emerged.

Through an approved facility of Shs 5 billion, Delight Uganda Limited invested in farm equipment, irrigation infrastructure and operational activities aimed at increasing productivity.

The company also acquired two tractors, significantly improving efficiency and enabling farming activities throughout the year.

The expansion has allowed the farm to move beyond subsistence and small-scale commercial production to become a major agricultural enterprise contributing to food production and rural development.

Community impact

The transformation has been felt not only on the farm but also in surrounding communities.

What began with a workforce of about 30 employees has grown into an operation employing as many as 300 workers during peak periods. For hundreds of families, the farm has become a source of income, stability and opportunity.

The benefits extend even further. Through the supply of seedlings to local farmers, the enterprise is helping strengthen agricultural production beyond its own boundaries, supporting the growth of other farms and creating a ripple effect throughout the local economy.

“The community is very happy with this initiative,” Omalla says. “It has created opportunities for many people.”

Her journey highlights the critical role that financing plays in unlocking agricultural potential.

While determination and technical expertise remain essential, access to affordable capital can accelerate growth and allow farmers to invest in modern equipment, irrigation systems and productivity-enhancing technologies.

Under the Large Scale Commercial Farmers Scheme, government covers the interest.

“The scheme provides interest free financing that enables farmers to increase productivity, expand operations, create jobs, and contribute to national food security,” says Doreen Nyiramugisha, the head of marketing and communications at Housing Finance Bank.

The Large Scale Commercial Farmers Scheme supports private large-scale farmers engaged in priority value chains including maize, soybeans, beans, sorghum, and pastures.

Farmers operating on at least 50 acres can access financing for activities such as land preparation, planting, harvesting, irrigation, storage facilities, machinery, and production equipment.

For Omalla, the story is ultimately about what becomes possible when vision, hard work, partnerships and financing come together.

Her success illustrates how strategic stakeholder engagement between government, financial institutions and private sector players can unlock opportunities that transform individual businesses and entire communities.

“Our company’s growth demonstrates how determination, access to resources and the right partnerships can transform agriculture, improve lives and power economic growth,” Omalla says.