REPORT: US prepares more Russia sanctions

LONDON, UK | TASS | The US has put together new sanctions against Russia meant to step up pressure on Moscow in the course of talks to end the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The potential targets include state-controlled Russian energy giant Gazprom and major companies involved in the natural resources and banking sectors, according to the report. However, it is unclear whether US President Donald Trump will sign off on the package, Reuters reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said that the US is not imposing new sanctions on Russia as it does not want to jeopardize the conflict settlement talks. On April 24, Trump said that he would prefer to give an answer in a week, when asked about the possibility of further punitive actions against Russia.

***

SOURCE: TASS