Religious leaders banned from partisan politics ahead of 2026 General Elections

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rt. Rev. Julius Caesar Nina Otim, the Bishop of the Diocese of West Lango, has issued a stern warning ahead of the 2026 general polls, banning religious leaders from engaging in partisan politics. Bishop Nina addressed Heads of Laity drawn from all Parishes and Archdeaconries within the Diocese of West Lango in a one-day conference held at the diocesan headquarters on Friday under the theme, “Called to Serve,” picked from the book of Isaiah Chapter 42 Verse 6-7.

Ugandans are expected to elect new leaders between January 12 and February 9, 2026, according to the Electoral Commission (E.C) roadmap. However, Bishop Nina noted that most religious leaders in Lango have a long history of taking sides in politics, a practice he said misleads the flock and vowed to bring to an end. The man of God urged heads of laity to be vigilant, protect the church, and build peace and unity during and after the political season. He cautioned Christians against donning political party attire and conducting campaigns in the church.

“Nomination of candidates will commence in May this year and people will be canvassing for votes. During that period, I am requesting you, the Head of Laity, to be vigilant, remain strong to protect the church and the congregation. Stand strong to maintain peace and love in the church. The political parties have different symbols; Christians should not put on party attire and campaign in the church.”

The bishop’s pronouncement to stop religious leaders from engaging in active politics has attracted mixed reactions from the religious leaders. Patrick Oyuku, the Chairman Laity of Adigo Parish, Aber Archdeaconry in Oyam District, agreed with the bishop’s pronouncement to ban politicking in the church. He said politicians are well known for trading lies and hatred, adding that light and darkness do not share the same place.

However, Washington Omwa, the Chairman Laity of Agwiciri Parish in Inomo Archdeaconry in Kwania District, who has also shown interest in contesting for the Inomo Sub County LCIII seat ahead of the 2026 general elections, argued that politicians should be given slots to convey their messages to the Christians who are eligible voters.

He said politicians play vital roles in supporting church constructions, and denying them chances to access voters in the church would be denying opportunities for the growth and development of the churches.

Bishop Nina’s move to ban politicking in the church comes a few years after the bishop of Lango diocese, Rt. Rev. Prof. Alfred Olwa, came under the spotlight for openly campaigning for President Museveni. In the 2021 general elections, a group of Christians accused Bishop Olwa, a professor and a learned bishop, of actively participating in politics and causing division among Christians, with many calling for him to resign and join active politics.

URN