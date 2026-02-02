Reach A Hand creates platform for cross-generational dialogues through Koi Koi Fireside Conversations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reach A Hand Uganda hosted the first-ever Koi Koi Fireside Conversations on Friday at its Lugujja headquarters. The event, through the traditional approach of fireside conversations, aimed to create a vibrant platform for cross-generational dialogue under the theme “stories of 18–30-year-olds in the 1990s”.

The event was part of Threads of Legacy, an initiative that uses innovative approaches to bring together people from all generations to share experiences, knowledge, and life lessons. The initiative aims to preserve culture while addressing important issues like sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) among young adults.

“Young people wouldn’t be who they are without the leadership of parents, guardians, and grandparents who hold them up as they grow. This is why Threads of Legacy is necessary now,” Linda Musiime, Head of Strategy at Reach A Hand Uganda said.

Famous personalities including Sam Bagenda, Halima Namakula, Benon Kibuuka, Fauziah Nakiboneka, Charles Ssekubunge, Alysious Joy Matovu and more attended the event.

The fireside conversations explored how earlier generations navigated issues such as hygiene, menstruation, puberty, and relationships. Experts say that when young people are engaged positively, it helps reduce stigma, silence, and misinformation that often prevent them from accessing accurate SRHR information and services.

On the other hand, the conversation further explored how senior citizens handled issues around SRHR, hygiene, menstruation, puberty and relationships that are different from today.

“Back in the day everything concerning SRHR was never displayed openly to the young despite the fact we had less information regarding our reproductive health,” Halima Namakula said.

“It’s important to teach the young generation information around sexual reproductive health because it gives them a chance to understand what is wrong or right. When we protect the young people from knowing information around SRHR in fear that we shall make mistakes, it makes us want to find out what they are hiding,” said Ashiraf Kanunu.

“In Kampala, many young people rarely live with their grandparents, who often reside in villages. This urban-rural separation has created a gap in the transfer of intergenerational knowledge. Without these regular interactions, young people often rely on peers or social media for guidance, which can sometimes lead to misinformation, misconceptions, and stigma.”

The senior citizens present at the event unanimously appreciated the initiative, noting that it focuses on fostering meaningful dialogue between older and younger generations.

“It is an important step in empowering young people, sharing knowledge, and building stronger, informed communities,” said Sam Bagenda.