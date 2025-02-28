Ramadan Crescent sighted, fasting begins tomorrow

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will officially begin on Saturday, March 1, following the sighting of the crescent moon, Dr. Ziyad Swalleh Lubanga, the Director of Sharia at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), announced. Dr. Lubanga confirmed that the moon, marking the start of the Islamic fasting month, was sighted on Friday evening.

Consequently, Muslims across Uganda will begin their month-long fast, observing one of the five pillars of Islam from dawn to dusk. Taraweeh prayers, special nightly prayers performed during Ramadan, will also commence on Friday evening in mosques, allowing the faithful to spiritually prepare for the sacred period.

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has called on Muslims to embrace the spirit of peace, unity, and generosity throughout Ramadan. Dr. Lubanga encouraged believers to engage in increased worship, acts of kindness, and support for the less fortunate during this time.

BREAKING NEWS: The #Ramadan1446 Crescent has been SEEN in Saudi Arabia. Subsequently, Saturday, 1st March 2025 is the beginning of the month of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/stgzKBMbbn — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) February 28, 2025

As the faithful begin this sacred journey, Muslim leaders have reminded the community to adhere to Ramadan’s principles while maintaining harmony with people of all faiths.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and charity. During this period, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, breaking their fast at sunset with Iftar, the evening meal.

Ramadan is considered an opportunity for spiritual growth, self-discipline, and strengthening one’s faith. The month culminates in Eid al-Fitr, a festival that marks the end of fasting and is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and acts of charity.

