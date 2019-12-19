Rains disrupt traders in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Traders in Kampala are registering low sales as the festive season approaches as a result of heavy rains.

Like other parts of the country, Kampala has been experiencing heavy rain forcing some traders operating in different parts of the town to abandon their business.

The most affected are traders who display their merchandise on the bare ground. Huge heaps of merchandise wrapped in black and blue polythene covers could be seen along the city verandas.

When it rains, some traders have no option but close business and wait until the rain stops.

Agnes Kabugo a trader selling second-hand clothes in the old tax park says that she lost between 200,000 to 500,000 shillings as a result of the heavy rains. Kabugo says that since the rains started her income has drastically dropped because her clients cannot move in the rain to buy her merchandise.

Kabugo also says that some of her merchandize have been destroyed by floods.

Paul Mukulu dealing in phone accessories along Namirembe road says that whenever it rains, he can’t display his products for fear that they would get wet and fail to fetch any money. He says that he has barely made any sales since the rains began.

John Bosco Matovu another trader selling handkerchiefs along Mukwano Arcade says that he is forced to halt work and store his commodities whenever the rain falls.

