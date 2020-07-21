Putin approves Russian national development goals through 2030

Moscow, Russia | XINHUA | Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday instructing the government to implement a set of national development goals by 2030.

The decree published by the Kremlin said the country aims to achieve breakthrough developments, increase its population and raise living standards.

Other goals include ensuring the growth rate of its gross domestic product above the world average and keeping incomes and pensions above inflation.

Russia aims to raise the share of electronic social services to 95 percent and the share of households with access to the broadband internet to 97 percent.

To this end, investments in the domestic information technology industry should grow fourfold during the period, Putin said.

He also set the goal of increasing the average life expectancy to 78 years by 2030 from 73.4 years in 2019, reducing poverty by half from the 2017 level, and raising the share of citizens playing sports to 70 percent.

Russia aims to become a top 10 country in terms of the quality of general education as well as research and development.

It also plans to halve the emissions of hazardous pollutants and eliminate the most dangerous objects harmful to the environment.

