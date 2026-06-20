Football “fans” to design Cranes AFCON jersey

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and lead sponsor MTN Uganda have launched a challenge for the redesign of the next national team jersey.

Artists are expected to pitch ideas to a selection committee, which will, in turn, choose the best design for the jersey for Uganda Cranes at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

AFCON 2027, the 36th edition of the African football tournament organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), will be hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July, 2027.

Justus Mugisha, FUFA 1st Vice President, says they thought it wise that the jersey, “which is also the greatest symbol of the Uganda Cranes”, should be designed by the fans themselves.

FUFA last year contracted a local brand to design the Cranes jersey for the AFCON competition, but it faced intense criticism for its aesthetics and branding. Platforms like The Athletic Football ranked the Cranes Jersey as one of the weakest at the tournament.

Local and international pundits felt the artistry was uninspired, unmarketable, and failed to capture the rich history of Ugandan football.

Others talked about the specific tailoring, cut, and colour separation, particularly between home and away kits. There was also a feeling bout possible lack of transparency in choosing the designer, while some fans have also been uncomfortable with the colour mix of some designs, which evokes political undertones.

FUFA Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Watson, explained that they hope that the artists will come up with a jersey that everyone will feel comfortable with and proud of. Urging Ugandan football fans to show their fire (Fayaaa) by participating in the challenge.

John Paul Okwi, Manager Sponsorships and Events at MTN Uganda, says that they are welcoming anyone who wants to participate to make their submissions through the portal that will be opened on Monday, June 22, for the next three weeks.

The portal will have guidelines, terms and conditions of participation, and others, adding that the winning design will earn the designer, “a modest contribution token” of 50 million shillings, while the others among the seven finalists will also get a “token” in recognition for their effort.