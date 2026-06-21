Ainamani wins MTN Pro Tees Leg 1 as Bagalana aces hole 12 at Ebb Club

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Abraham Ainamani secured a 2-stroke victory over a strong field of 35 professionals to triumph after 4 rounds of action in the inaugural MTN Pro Tees Golf Series at Entebbe Club on Friday.

The Palm Valley Golf Club professional sunk a total of 11 birdies and 4 eagles as he carded 4 under par 280 to claim the biggest share of the 15 million prize kitty at stake in this inaugural quarterly series sponsored by MTN Uganda.

Entebbe-based David Amooti Kamulindwa was 2 shots off the winner with a score of 2 under par, 282, while Uganda Golf Club’s Rodel Tadeo Gaita, came third with a card score of 1 over par, 285.

Abbey Bagalana highlighted Day 2 as he recorded an ace on Hole 12, par 3 to record his seventh career ace in his golf career.

Bagalana finished tenth of 15 who made the cut, with a 7 over par 291.

Entebbe duo of Bruhan Matovu and Vincent Byamukama, who tied with scores of 2 over par 286 completed the top 5 positions on the course.

The series gives an opportunity for the members of UPGA to have continuous events locally, at the same time improve there skill set and ensure consistency and offer a practice platform for regional and international events.

The professionals that make the cut garner points, culminating in the overall winner of the Order of Merit in December.

The MTN Pro Tees Series returns on September 15-18 at the same venue with a prize kitty of 20 million with the Grand Pro Tees finale in December with 30 million prize kitty.