Trump signs MoU with Iran to end war

WASHINGTON | Xinhua & Tass | U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran aimed at ending the conflict, according to U.S. media reports.

Trump confirmed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran.

“It’s signed,” he said following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I signed it in Versailles,” Trump told reporters, adding: “Just signed it.”

Earlier, NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer said, citing a US official, that the presidents of the United States and Iran, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, had signed the memorandum. Axios reporter Barak Ravid, in turn, said that “President Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles.” According to the journalist, “a photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries.”

The signing ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.

The timetable was accelerated so as to reopen the Strait of Hormuz sooner than Friday, U.S. media Axios quoted a diplomatic source as saying.

Another factor may have been the political pressure on the White House to release the text of the MoU, the report added.

U.S. officials on Wednesday released the full text of the memorandum. ■