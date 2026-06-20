Trump expects Iran to agree to final deal within 60 days

WASHINGTON | Xinhua | U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he expects Iran to agree to a final deal within 60 days of the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU).

If no deal is reached within 60 days beginning Thursday, “we will do things that won’t make them happy,” Trump said at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. “But I don’t think it’s going to get to that.”

The text of the MoU states that the two sides commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days, extendable with mutual consent.

U.S.-Iran talks scheduled in Switzerland on Friday have been postponed, with neither side offering an official explanation. Multiple media reports said that Iran withdrew from the talks in response to the latest Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told NBC News that he had spoken with Israeli leaders and urged them to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah.

“It’s a positive,” Trump said in the phone interview. “It’s a little icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department said that a new round of talks between Israel and Lebanon will be held in Washington, D.C. next week. ■