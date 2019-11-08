Prosecution amends charges against Dr Stella Nyanzi supporters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecution-DPP has amended charges against six supporters of jailed Dr Stella Nyanzi.

The supporters are Simon Wanyera, Abdullah Waiswa, Augustine Ojobile, Joel Kabali , Fatuma Abalinabyo and Moses Katumba.

These had earlier been charged with a number of offences including inciting violence, assault, malicious damage, contempt of court but on five separate files.

On Friday the Prosecution led by Miriam Njuki tendered before Court presided over by Grade one Magistrate Stella Amabilis an amended charge sheet where the accused are now joined together on one file.

According to the amended charges, the prosecution maintains that Abalinabyo and others still at large threw a bottle of mineral water at the Presiding Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

The amended charges follow the request of the Defense Lawyers led by Isaac Ssemakadde who told court previously that the charges had been written in a manner that does not pass legal test.

Ssemakadde had argued among others that if it’s Abalinabyo who threw a bottle at the Magistrate, then the entire group cannot be accused of common assault.

He said that would amount to judicial harassment thus demanding that the charges be amended. Ssemakadde has however told court that he was unable to proceed because he wants more time to analyse the amended charge sheet to see if it is good in law or not. He was given a week to look at it.

The Prosecution alleges that on August 2nd, 2019 at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, the accused persons incited the audience by being rowdy. This resulted into an act of violence against her Kamasanyu, the Magistrate.

Meanwhile the same Court has adjourned the common nuisance case against Forum for Democratic Change’s Secretary for Mobilization Ingrid Turinawe to November, 18th, 2019 for lack of witnesses.

The Prosecution alleges that Turinawe assaulted a Police Officer, Sergeant Patrick Alunyu on August, 4th, 2019 when she had gone to Kampala Central Police Station to visit the said supporters of Nyanzi.

The cases were adjourned to November, 18th, 2019.

URN